Majority of EU citizens back stronger national border control — survey

71% of respondents believe that the EU should provide the member states with more powers to manage migration independently

BRUSSELS, January 28. /TASS/. Most people in the European Union believe that national governments should have greater control over border security in their countries, Politico reported, citing a survey conducted by FGS Global.

It said 71% of respondents believe that the EU should provide the member states with more powers to manage migration independently. The newspaper notes that this sentiment is intensifying amid doubts about the effectiveness of pan-European coordination of migration policy. Experts warn that increased national controls could jeopardize functioning of the Schengen area.

FGS Global surveyed 11,714 adults from 23 EU countries. At least 500 interviews were conducted. The error does not exceed 4.4 percentage points.

All US systems go for Iran op, call to strike deal: Trump's statements
The US president said he hoped that Tehran would sit down at the negotiating table and sign a deal on its nuclear program
Russia vows to prevent horrific crimes like Holocaust from happening again
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the resolution reflected the admiration of the international community for the courage and dedication of the soldiers who liberated the concentration camps
Hungary ‘at crosshairs,’ but won't stop protecting people's rights — PM
Viktor Orban confirmed that, despite these threats, Hungary would not send money to Ukraine
Press review: US risk on Iran remains high and Minneapolis unrest may harm Trump admin
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 27th
Iranian senior military official warns US of heavy losses if it attacks
According to Habibollah Sayyari, the US is attempting to intimidate Iran by announcing the deployment of substantial military contingents to the Middle East
As Doomsday Clock moves closer to midnight, UN calls for nuclear disarmament
The Doomsday Clock is a metaphorical measure of how close humanity is to extinction
Kiev hopes US will sign separate peace documents with Russia, Ukraine
Among the outstanding issues, Andrey Sibiga cited issues of territories and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Former South Korean first lady sentenced to 20 months in prison — TV channel
Prosecutors brought three charges against Kim Keon Hee, but she was found innocent of two of them
Russian troops eliminating Ukrainian equipment at Konstantinovka in DPR — expert
Vitaly Kiselev said that Ukrainian soldiers will now have difficulty transporting personnel and evacuating them
Russian troops keep advancing in all frontline areas — chief of General Staff
According to Valery Gerasimov, Russian troops have liberated 17 communities and over 500 sq. km of territory since early January
POW details Ukrainian killings, sexual violence against LPR civilians
According to former police officer and Ukrainian Security Service agent Sergey Mykhaylov, a unit of policemen under a police major’s command was particularly cruel
Putin to hold talks with Syrian interim president al-Sharaa tomorrow — Kremlin
The sides plan to discuss the state and prospects of bilateral relations in various areas
FACTBOX: Chief of Russia’s General Staff announces liberation of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi
Russian troops are destroying encircled Ukrainian armed formations on the eastern bank of the Oskol River
US to end support to Iraq is al-Maliki becomes premier — Trump
"Last time Maliki was in power, the Country descended into poverty and total chaos", US president said
NATO alarmed amid uncertainty over Greenland issue — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the alliance member states' entire national legislation had been structured so that it was only possible to complain within NATO about those outside it
Poland, Baltic states mistakenly demonize Russia — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov underscored that such an attitude is misguided, suggesting that these nations could benefit from engaging more deeply with Russian culture and fostering better relations
Scientists move Doomsday Clock hands four seconds closer to midnight
The hands of the Doomsday Clock now stand at 85 seconds to midnight
Zubr system effectively counters small UAVs — Rostec
The Zubr system is equipped with four modules, a control center, and its own radar station
Russia ready to respond to US if New START Treaty expires — expert
Boris Rozhin recalled that it was not Russia but the United States that initiated the resumption of the nuclear arms race
Over $163.3 mln to be invested in Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant in 2026-2027
Governor Alexey Russkikh added that the funds will be directed, among other things, toward a body welding line for the new ST6, ST8, and ST9 pickups
EU leaders will push all of Europe into debt for the sake of Ukraine — Orban
The Hungarian PM recalled that EU leaders intend to provide multibillion-dollar aid to Kiev through a common loan from EU countries
Angara rockets production to be relocated to Omsk — Roscosmos
The Angara-A5M launch vehicle is the upgraded version of the Angara-A5 rocket, the presentation reads
Ombudswoman for opening checkpoint on Ukrainian border to reunite Russian families
Tatyana Moskalkova explained that many Russian nationals in Ukraine with expired passports are unable to leave the country
Britain increases number of troops in Ukraine — defense secretary
John Healy said the UK personnel are providing support to the embassy and they are providing support to Ukraine in its defense
Russian-Indian Milan 2026 naval exercise in Indian Ocean set for February
As part of the exercise, Russian Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov will conduct an informal visit to the Indian port of Visakhapatnam from February 18 to 25, 2026
Kiev regime fails to meet any of EU’s accession criteria — ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov stressed that even technical issues prevent Ukraine from becoming an EU member
Press review: India, EU sign mother of all deals and Moscow offers Iran‑US mediation
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 28th
PREVIEW: Putin to receive Syrian interim leader
It will be Ahmed al-Sharaa’s second visit to Moscow in his current status
Names of Russian participants in 2026 Winter Olympics announced
The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Italy, in the cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,345 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Kiev concentrates mercenary forces near Kupyansk — military expert
Andrey Marochko noted that the Ukrainian command is trying to stabilize the front line in almost all areas of the special military operation zone and is increasing the number of counterattacks
Israel will not allow Palestinian state to be created in Gaza Strip — Netanyahu
Prime Minister added that Israel will not allow "reconstruction of Gaza before [its] demilitarization" and will not let Turkish and Qatari military presence there
AfD leader says Germany heading toward gas crisis
"The level below 40% indicates a critical situation," Tino Chrupalla stated
Kurds agree to deployment of Syrian security forces in Hasakah, Qamishli — TV
According to the Al-Ikhbariya, the parties agreed to a ceasefire on all fronts and the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from cities in northeastern Syria
Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria, Gaza Board of Peace
Apart from that, the presidents discussed "trade relations, in particular, in the defense sector"
Kremlin positively assesses start of direct talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi — spokesman
These were very difficult talks, which started at the expert level, Dmitry Peskov noted
New polyethylene plants with 40 mln tons capacity to be launched by 2034 — Argus
Polyethylene consumption will continue growing and film grades will account for 50% of the total demand
Europe forced to consider NATO without US because of Greenland — newspaper
According to the report, several European officials started to "press for a more active debate about the security architecture for the continent"
Russian rare-earth metals cluster to be launched in 2027
It will cover four regions: the Krasnoyarsk Region, the Irkutsk Region, Khakassia and Tuva
Iran welcomes any process leading to peace, preventing war — president
Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran wants "all the people in the world to live together in peace and tranquility"
Two Russians detained in US, face repatriation — Russian embassy
They are kept at a local deportation center
Two Russian crew members of Marinera oil tanker on their way home — diplomat
The Russian Transport Ministry reported earlier that on January 7, US forces boarded the Marinera oil tanker in international waters
Israel seeks to use US to upend Iran, but Trump not ready to play that game — expert
Lana Ravandi-Fadai emphasized that Trump had changed his tune on Iran over the previous couple of days
US Air Force to hold exercises in CENTCOM zone of responsibility
"Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) will be conducting a multi-day readiness exercise to demonstrate the ability to deploy, disperse, and sustain combat airpower", CENTCOM said on its website
Ukraine’s security service tried to inject agent into Donbass guerrilla troops, POW says
After he realized that the mission was actually a "one-way ticket," he attempted to enroll in the Ukrainian army
Russian MP says Europe wary of sending more resources to Ukraine
According to Leonid Slutsky, the Europeans’ actions can be seen as an acknowledgement that arms supplies to the "Banderite regime against Russia have made a hole in the European defense perimeter"
Loss of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi strips Kiev of chance to counterattack from the south — official
Igor Kimakovsky noted that Kupyansk-Uzlovoi served as the primary logistical hub for Ukrainian operations in this sector of the front
European Commission preparing complete ban on Russian nuclear fuel imports
The EC remains committed to the REPowerEU policy launched by it earlier
Russian archeologist arrested in Poland could spend two years in pre-trial detention
Alexander Butyagin was detained by Polish special services on December 4, 2025, while traveling from the Netherlands to the Balkans during his European lecture tour
Russia, India are at advanced stage of consultations on Su-57 production — UAC
"Such contracts determine the trajectory of cooperation for several decades to come," Vadim Badekha said
Maduro hard to rescue legally, only via UN — lawyer
"The only thing we can do is raise the question that Maduro’s capture is illegal, which we are doing through the UN Security Council," Sergey Stepashin said
Russian military receive first Zubr anti-drone systems — Rostec
The Zubr airspace monitoring and control system is designed to provide close-in coverage for critical infrastructure
Trump says major US military force is approaching Iran
US president expressed hope that Tehran will agree to a deal
Russian scientist copes with mathematical problem unsolved for 190 years
This breakthrough radically changes the understanding of one of the oldest areas of mathematics, crucial to fundamental physics and economics
Ukrainian units trapped in Russian-liberated Kupyansk-Uzlovoy — analyst
According to Igor Korotchenko, the capture of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy demonstrates the successful operation of Battlegroup West
Five killed in fire in Russia’s Siberian region of Yakutia
The victims were a mother with her three children, and their relative
Ukraine tries to attack Crimea’s Sevastopol twice, ten drones downed — governor
Mikhail Razvozhayev added that a civilian was injured by a downed drone debris
Chisinau’s allegations about Russia’s 'defiant attitude' towards Moldova are ungrounded
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the allegations that Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov would not be able to present his credentials "as long as Russia had such a defiant attitude"
FACTBOX: Oil products ablaze as 75 drones hit Russian regions overnight
Four private houses were damaged in the Krasnodar Region
At least 42 killed by snowstorm in US — ABC News
Among the victims are residents of New York and the states of Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and South Carolina
Two tankers attacked near CPC were not part of 'shadow fleet' — Astana
"Their names were clearly legible and easy to identify," Erlan Akkenzhenov said
EU should prepare for possible US exit from NATO, Belgium expert argues
According to Dr. Sven Biscop, the European Union should not make endless concessions to the United States in the economic sphere
Netanyahu vows to retaliate possible Iranian attack with unprecedented force
Israeli Prime Minister said that "the Iranian axis is trying to recover, but Israel will not let that happen"
Joint Putin-Trump photo from Alaska summit hung in White House
The photo was hung above another one, depicting Trump and one of his granddaughters
Venezuela to resolve differences with US diplomatically — Rodriguez
Venezuela’s authorized President added that the two countries engage in a "diplomatic dialogue to bridge differences over sensitive issues"
Criminal case against Timoshenko regarding fakes about Russian armed forces sent to court
The former Ukrainian PM was placed on the international wanted list in July 2024 and remanded in custody in absentia in December 2025
Rutte flatters Trump to protects NATO’s interests — Politico
The newspaper noted that several diplomats feared that this public veneration of Trump could undermine NATO’s authority
US to terminate some sanctions against Venezuelan oil sector — Reuters
According to the news agency, such move will be "a shift from a previous plan to grant individual exemptions to sanctions for companies seeking to do business in the country"
Trump reports 'very good' developments around Ukraine
The US President did not directly answer a question about whether the idea of a personal meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest is being reconsidered
Board of Peace may expand its mission to other territories — Trump
We have the Board of Peace, just to assure things go well, noted US President
Putin pays tribute to memory of Leningrad siege victims
On the way to the monument along the 300-meter alley from the Eternal Flame, the president traditionally laid flowers at one of the mass graves where his brother Viktor, who died in besieged Leningrad at a young age in the winter of 1942, rests
Syrian leader al-Sharaa arrives in Moscow
The Syrian leader's plane touched down at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport
Trump to receive unlimited powers to govern Gaza within Board of Peace — media
According to The New York Times, US president would be able to appoint senior officials to administer the enclave, including a high representative and the commander of international peacekeeping forces
Kiev ready to sacrifice its people to buy time for Europe to prepare for war with Russia
The Kiev regime acts in the interests of its European sponsors and is ready to take the most severe measures against people living in the territories under its control, Yury Barbashov, a member of the Kherson Region Duma, said
French politician Phillippot announces plans for 'Frexit' march
Florian Philippot has repeatedly criticized the policies of French President Emmanuel Macron, urging him to "focus on the sovereignty and independence of his own country"
EU imposed sanctions on over 30 countries with population exceeding 2.2 bln — UN envoy
Elena Dovgan explained that any sanctions may be imposed only by a decision of the UN Security Council
US collects $600 billion in customs tariffs — Trump
If the US Supreme Court will recognize these measures as illegal, the US administration will find a replacement for them, US president added
German general's war call is sick fantasy — State Duma’s deputy speaker
Irina Yarovaya said that such calls reveal deep criminal wishes
Kupyansk-Uzlovoy was starting point for Ukrainian sabotage operation — security official
Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov announced the liberation of the settlement on Tuesday
Russia plans 15 new and upgraded rare earth metals facilities
Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said they will cover approximately 65 critical products in rare and rare earth metals
Nearly 80% of French view Macron negatively — poll
Only 23% of respondents consider Macron to be a "good president"
Trump again hints at possibility of running for third presidential term
US president also expressed hope that Republican candidates will win the midterm elections
Disgruntled, freezing Ukrainians send birthday regards to Zelensky — media
In a survey shared by the publication, many Ukrainians believe that Zelensky, who celebrated his birthday on January 25, should give up his office since it officially ended in 2024
Ukrainian counter intelligence agent surrenders in Zaporozhye region
Sergey Mykhailov told TASS that he has been a counter intelligence agent since 2014
Russia signs deal with India for licensed production of SJ-100 aircraft
India's Hindustan Aeronautics will be granted a license to manufacture and sell the SJ-100, including components, parts, and spare parts necessary for the aircraft’s maintenance and repair
Top Hungarian diplomat confirms that Budapest will not let Ukraine join EU
According to Peter Szijjarto "Ukrainians will bring war to the EU"
Action legend Seagal lists mansion outside Moscow for sale
According to the statement, the residence includes a two-story mansion, a two-car garage, a guest house, a bathhouse, and a barbeque gazebo, all situated on a forested plot of 1,500 square meters
Liberation of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi to strengthen Russian position at Abu Dhabi talks — analyst
"This achievement is a significant milestone ahead of the second round of security talks within the trilateral group in the United Arab Emirates," Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov remarked
Polish army not yet ready for hybrid military conflicts — newspaper
At present, Poland has the third largest army in NATO after the US and Turkey, with approximately 215,000 troops
Some 710,000 users remain without electricity in Kiev — minister
Denis Shmygal warned that "the power system has been damaged unevenly," so after it is restored, the schedule may vary significantly in different power nodes
Neither Zelensky nor his European partners have strategy — American expert
According to Jeffrey Sachs, providing Ukraine with $800 billion in aid is "a pure fantasy"
Car with 10 Chinese tourists flips on Lake Baikal in Russia
One of the tourists died in the accident
Rubio to meet with Machado at Department of State
The topic of the meeting was not disclosed
Russian captain denies accusations in March tanker crash off UK coast
Vladimir Motin also said he did not know that the bulk carrier’s crew member, who fell overboard during the incident, was on the bow
Trump’s tariffs, plans for Greenland breach NATO commitments — Politico
According to the newspaper, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s priority is to "keep the United States under Trump from walking away from Europe"
Zelensky wants to disrupt peace talks with terrorist attacks against civilians — diplomat
The strikes are being carried out precisely against the civilian population and social facilities, Maria Zakharova stated
MEP says powerless EU's only tool of influence is sanctions
Fernand Kartheiser said that sanctions are supposed to provoke regime change
German Federal Bank chief says gold and currency reserves safe in US
"These reserves have a special protection status", Joachim Nagel said
Musk rebukes Polish top diplomat over Starlink use in Ukraine
"Starlink is the backbone of Ukraine’s military communications," Elon Musk said
Russian official says 'daddy' Trump needs to settle juvenile EU-NATO tiff
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte previously stated that Europe cannot defend itself without the United States
Russian troops strike Ukrainian long-range UAV launch sites over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,125 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
