Majority of EU citizens back stronger national border control — survey

BRUSSELS, January 28. /TASS/. Most people in the European Union believe that national governments should have greater control over border security in their countries, Politico reported, citing a survey conducted by FGS Global.

It said 71% of respondents believe that the EU should provide the member states with more powers to manage migration independently. The newspaper notes that this sentiment is intensifying amid doubts about the effectiveness of pan-European coordination of migration policy. Experts warn that increased national controls could jeopardize functioning of the Schengen area.

FGS Global surveyed 11,714 adults from 23 EU countries. At least 500 interviews were conducted. The error does not exceed 4.4 percentage points.