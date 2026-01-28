EU foreign policy chief urges to turn NATO into European bloc, merge it with EU

BRUSSELS, January 28. /TASS/. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas proposed thus turning NATO into a European organization, as the US turns its attention to the Asia-Pacific region and China.

"Now, as the US is setting its sights abroad and beyond Europe, NATO needs to become more European to maintain its strength. And for this, Europe must act," she said at the European Defense Agency Annual Conference 2026.

Kallas urged merging the EU and NATO, noting that 23 countries belong to both alliances and "bear a special responsibility and have a vested interest in ensuring coherence" between them.

The top EU diplomat also called for ensuring the complementarity of the EU and NATO, as well as for strengthening the European members of NATO and redistributing military efforts from the US to Europe.