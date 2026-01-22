Gaza conflict coming to end — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 22. /TASS/. The conflict in Gaza is coming to an end, and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas will abide by the agreements, US President Donald Trump said.

"The war in Gaza is really coming to an end," Trump said at the Board of Peace inauguration ceremony in Davos. The US leader believes that Hamas will lay down their weapons and abide by the agreements reached. "They have to give up their weapons, and if they don’t do that, it’s going to be the end of them," he pointed out.

On January 16, the White House press service announced that the Board of Peace, which will oversee the Palestinian enclave and is chaired by US President Donald Trump, will include his special envoy Steve Witkoff, businessman Jared Kushner, and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin has received an invitation to join the Board of Peace and is considering it.