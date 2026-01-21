Netanyahu says he accepted Trump’s invitation to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'

TEL AVIV, January 21. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he will join the "Board of Peace" being established on the initiative of US President Donald Trump to address the situation in the Gaza Strip, the office of the head of the Israeli cabinet reported.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he accepts the invitation of US President Donald Trump and will become a member of the 'Board of Peace,' which will include world leaders," the message stated.

Earlier, leaders of a number of world countries were invited by the United States to join the Board of Peace that will govern the Gaza Strip. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza and is considering whether to accept.

Trump intends to chair this international body, which, according to agreements between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, is to assume governance of the Gaza Strip. According to the Bloomberg agency, the US president plans to approve the council’s mandate and charter on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22.

The Board of Peace is expected to start its work during the second phase of the peace plan that Egypt, Qatar, and the US brokered between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas in October 2025. According to The Wall Street Journal, the draft charter of the board suggests that it may deal with other conflict areas in addition to the Gaza Strip.