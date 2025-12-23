China, Russia boast vast potential of cooperation in international law sphere — expert

BEIJING, December 23. /TASS/. Cooperation between China and Russia in the sphere of international law has broad prospects and enormous potential, Professor of the Northwestern University of Political Science and Law Shu Hongshui told TASS.

"China and Russia, acting as comprehensive strategic partners in the new epoch, possess enormous potential and broad prospects of interaction in the sphere of international legal activity," Shu said.

Beijing consistently follows the multilateral approach and stands for supremacy of law in the global management system, the professor said. As distinct from individual countries resorting to the force pressure policy, China seeks after cooperating with other countries under principles of "collective discussion, creation and use," with consideration of commonly recognized international norms, he noted.

"Specialist centers of establishment and research of foreign law were created in the sphere of legal services [by China], providing accurate legal information to other countries, including Russia, which contribute to mitigation of risks in cross-border operations," Shu stressed.