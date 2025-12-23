Mexican Navy plane crashes while landing in Texas

MEXICO CITY, December 23. /TASS/. A Mexican Navy Ministry plane, carrying out a medical assistance mission, crashed while landing near Galveston, Texas, the ministry reported on its social media page.

"The Mexican Navy Ministry reports that a department plane, carrying out a medical assistance mission <...>, crashed while approaching near Galveston, Texas," the statement read.

The ministry noted that search and rescue protocols were immediately activated following the incident, in coordination with local US authorities. According to the Texas publication The Daily News, the Mexican Navy aircraft was on a medical flight from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to Galveston, Texas. The aircraft crashed while approaching Scholes International Airport in dense fog and limited visibility. There were eight people on board - two pilots and six passengers, including a child. The plane crashed into Galveston Bay.