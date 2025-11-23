Washington, Kiev discussing plans for Zelensky’s trip to US this week — CBS

WASHINGTON, November 24. /TASS/. The Trump administration and Ukrainian officials are discussing the possibility of bringing Vladimir Zelensky to the United States this week, CBS News quoted the two countries’ officials familiar with the matter as saying on Sunday.

According to them, Zelensky may travel to the United States as part of US President Donald Trump’s push to get an agreement on resolving the Ukraine crisis by Thanksgiving, which is celebrated on November 27 this year.

However, the officials stressed, whether that happens will depend on the outcome of Sunday’s peace talks between the United States and Ukraine in Geneva.

On Sunday, Zelensky announced the start of negotiations between Ukrainian negotiators, European partners and a US delegation in Switzerland to discuss steps toward ending the conflict. Reuters reported earlier, citing an unnamed US official, that Washington and Kiev’s negotiating teams will meet in Geneva to agree the final details of the latest US peace plan for Ukraine.