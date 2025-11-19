WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill approved by Congress requiring US authorities to publish materials related to the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of corrupting minors and subsequently committed suicide, on Wednesday, November 19, Reuters reported.

As a White House representative informed the agency’s journalists, Trump will sign the document immediately upon receiving it. According to the agency, this will most likely happen on November 19. According to sources, the White House did not expect both houses of Congress to approve the bill so quickly. The House of Representatives did so in the afternoon of November 18. A few hours later, the document was unanimously approved by Senate members.

When asked whether he was ready to sign the bill into law, Trump replied that he fully supports it. Earlier, he called upon his fellow party members in the Congress to also support it, at the same time accusing the Democrats of an attempt "to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party."

Democrats earlier this week published part of Epstein’s emails with several of his acquaintances and confidants. They indicated that Trump might have known about the financier’s crimes. The White House described the Democrats' actions as an attempt to smear the president.

US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 38%, the lowest since his January 20, 2025 inauguration, according to a Reuters-Ipsos poll conducted November 14-17. The survey of 1,017 adults found respondents dissatisfied with rising prices and the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Only 20% believe authorities are conducting the investigation properly, while 70% think the administration is concealing information about Epstein’s clients.

Epstein was detained by New York State law enforcement in July, 2019. The prosecutor’s office said there was evidence that in 2002-2005 he organized visits to his Manhattan home by dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14. Epstein’s friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States, but from many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs, and show business stars. The criminal prosecution of the financier in the United States was terminated after he committed suicide in a prison cell in August 2019.

Epstein’s acquaintances included 42nd US President Bill Clinton and Trump.