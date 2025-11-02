Israel will not tolerate threats from Lebanon, will not allow Hezbollah to rearm — PM

TEL AVIV, November 2. /TASS/. Hezbollah is trying to rearm and recover but Israel will use its right to self-defense and will not tolerate new threats coming from Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"Regarding Lebanon - Hezbollah is indeed taking hits all the time, including in these very days, but it is also trying to arm itself and recover. We expect the Lebanese government to do what it committed to do, namely to disarm Hezbollah, but it is clear that we will exercise our right to self-defense as stipulated in the ceasefire conditions. We will not allow Lebanon to become a renewed front against us and will act as necessary," his office quoted him as saying at a weekly cabinet meeting.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz demanded that the Lebanese authorities invigorate the process of disarming Hezbollah armed units and their withdrawal from the country’s southern areas. According to Katz, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is allegedly delaying the implementation of these commitments. The Israeli defense minister warned that his country will continue "using maximal measures of coherence" to ensure the ceasefire in southern Lebanon and will do its best to prevent the emergence of threats to Israel’s northern regions.

In early September, the Lebanese government approved the phased disarmament of all paramilitary units operating in the country, including Hezbollah, as Israel and the United States demand. Under phase one of the plan, Israel will begin withdrawing its troops from three strategic heights it has been controlling since 2024 in exchange of Shiite units surrendering 50% of their missile arsenals to the Lebanese army. Hezbollah units south of the Litani River are to be disarmed by the end of November.