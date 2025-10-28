Japan's new prime minister to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize — TV

TOKYO, October 28. /TASS/. Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi intends to nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, Japan’s Nippon TV reported.

Takaichi will convey the intention to Trump during their first talks that will take place in Tokyo on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he considers himself worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize. However, on October 10, the Nobel Committee announced that this year's prize had been awarded to Maria Corina Machado, the leader of Venezuelan far-right opposition. Later Trump joked that he hoped to win the Nobel Peace Prize next year.