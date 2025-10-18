Thousands of people protest against Trump's policy in New York City

NEW YORK, October 18. /TASS/. A multi-thousand-strong protest rally against the policies of US President Donald Trump's administration is taking place in central New York, a TASS correspondent reports.

Protesters with banners gathered in Times Square and marched in a single column along one of the city's central streets.

On October 18, mass protests under the slogan No Kings are taking place across the country. Organizers plan to see at least 2,600 demonstrations in the United States on this day, making it the largest peaceful protest in modern American history.

The previous No Kings protests took place on June 14, Trump's birthday and the day of the military parade in Washington. At least 2,100 protests took place in American cities, attracting approximately 5 mln people.