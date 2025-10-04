Qatar in touch with Egypt, US to continue talks on Gaza — foreign ministry

DOHA, October 4. /TASS/. Qatar has started to coordinate with Egypt and the United States to continue negotiations on resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed bin Mohammad Al Ansari said.

"The State of Qatar affirms that it has begun working with its partners in the mediation the Arab Republic of Egypt, in coordination with the United States of America, to continue discussions on the plan in order to ensure a path toward ending the war," the diplomat wrote on the X social network.

In his words, Qatar welcomes the announcement by Hamas of its agreement to President Trump’s plan, and its readiness to release all hostages as part of the exchange framework outlined in the plan.

Earlier, Trump published the English-language response from Hamas to his proposals on Gaza. In it, the radicals say they are ready to release all Israeli hostages held in the enclave and to hand over the bodies of the deceased. The movement "affirms its readiness to immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details."

The movement also confirmed that it was ready "to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing." At the same time, the radicals said that "as for other issues included in President Trump’s proposal concerning the future of the Gaza Strip and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, this is tied to a collective national position. Hamas believes that it would require a "comprehensive Palestinian national framework, in which Hamas will be included and will contribute with full responsibility."

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s "comprehensive plan" to resolve the Gaza conflict, consisting of 20 points. The proposal includes temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Israel has voiced its support for the plan.

Earlier on Friday, Trump warned Hamas a "hell, like no one has ever seen before" if it doesn’t accept his plan by 6:00 p.m. EST (10:00 p.m. GMT) on Sunday.