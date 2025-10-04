After Hamas’s response, Trump says Middle East close to peace

WASHINGTON, October 4. /TASS/. Following Palestine’s radical Hamas movement’s response to his settlement plan, US President Donald Trump said he was certain that peace was about to be restored in the Middle East.

"Thank you all to these great countries that helped," the US president said in a video address, posted on Truth Social. "Everybody was unified in wanting this war to end and seeing peace in the Middle East. And we are very close to achieving that."

In particular, Trump thanked Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan.

"This is a big day. We’ll see how it all turns out. We have to get the final word down," he added, referring to final agreements on settlement in the Gaza Strip.

Trump added that he looks "forward to having the hostages come home" from the Gaza Strip.

"I just want to let you know that this is a very special day, maybe unprecedented. In many ways, it is unprecedented," the US leader believes.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Hamas, in his opinion, was "ready for a lasting peace." In this regard, he emphasized that "Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly."

Earlier, Trump published the English-language response from Hamas to his proposals on Gaza. In it, the radicals say they are ready to release all Israeli hostages held in the enclave and to hand over the bodies of the deceased. The movement "affirms its readiness to immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details."

The movement also confirmed that it was ready "to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing." At the same time, the radicals said that "as for other issues included in President Trump’s proposal concerning the future of the Gaza Strip and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, this is tied to a collective national position. Hamas believes that it would require a "comprehensive Palestinian national framework, in which Hamas will be included and will contribute with full responsibility."

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s "comprehensive plan" to resolve the Gaza conflict, consisting of 20 points. The proposal includes temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Israel has voiced its support for the plan.

Earlier on Friday, Trump warned Hamas a "hell, like no one has ever seen before" if it doesn’t accept his plan by 6:00 p.m. EST (10:00 p.m. GMT) on Sunday.