Denmark scrambles fighter jet over potential drone activity — TV channel

STOCKHOLM, September 29. /TASS/. The Royal Danish Air Force has scrambled a fighter jet amid the potential drone activity over the Baltic Sea, TV2 reported, citing the local police.

A police officer on duty at Bornholm Island confirmed to the TV channel that a fighter jet had flown over the island, however, no official statements were made by representatives from the armed forces.

Several Norwegian civilian planes have been redirected to other airports due to the potential discovery of unmanned aerial vehicles in the area, the NRK TV channel said, citing representatives from Norwegian and Avinor airlines.