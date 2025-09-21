‘No Palestinian state west of Jordan,’ Netanyahu says

TEL AVIV, September 22. /TASS/. There will be no Palestinian state west of the Jordan River, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, commenting on statements by the countries that recognized Palestinian statehood.

"There will be no Palestinian state. The response to the latest attempt to force upon us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States," he said in a statement published by his office. "There will be no Palestinian state to the west of the Jordan River," the Israeli premier said.

"I have a clear message to those leaders who are recognizing a Palestinian state after the horrendous October 7 massacre: You are rewarding terror with an enormous prize," he added.

On Sunday, the UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal made announcements that they had recognized Palestinian statehood.