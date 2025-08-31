Putin congratulates Uzbek leader on Uzbekistan Independence Day

TASHKENT, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on Uzbekistan Independence Day marked on September 1, Mirziyoyev’s press service said.

"Please accept my cordial congratulations on the national holiday of your country, Independence Day. <…> Relations between our countries are developing dynamically in the spirit of strategic partnership and allied ties. We have established close coordination within the Commonwealth of Independent States, Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other multilateral structures," the press service cited Putin’s telegram.

Putin noted that Uzbekistan has achieved impressive success in the social and economic spheres, with its authorities growing in the international arena.

"I am convinced that we will continue developing mutually beneficial Russian-Uzbek ties in all areas," Putin noted. "This is in the interests of our friendly peoples and in the interests of strengthening security and stability in Central Asia."

The Russian leader wished good health and success to the Uzbek president and wellbeing and prosperity to the Uzbek people.