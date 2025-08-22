Lukashenko says he supports US Trump’s possible Nobel Peace Prize award

MINSK, August 22. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told journalists on Friday that he supported an initiative of awarding US President Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize, the Belarusian news agency BelTA reported.

"If the man wants a Nobel Prize [if that's the case] well, more power to him, let him get it! What's wrong with that for us?" Lukashenko stated. "If he needs support, he probably deserves it."

Belarusian President Lukashenko stated he was confident that US President Trump would certainly be handed this award.

"[US ex-President] Barack Obama before him... He had just become president, hadn't done anything yet and he got the Nobel Prize. He even started several wars," while, according to Lukashenko "the current US president has prevented several wars in just six months."

"The important thing is that he will have the respect of people: in Russia, in Ukraine, and Belarus," the Belarusian president continued. "Our people welcomed the phone call with enthusiasm. 'Grateful to Donald Trump' - that is what matters, not whether the Nobel Committee awards him this prize."

Lukashenko also shared his own point of view on the Nobel Prize Awards by saying "It has already been completely discredited. You see who they’ve given it to. It’s a purely political game."

"They perceive it differently. So does [US President] Donald [Trump]. Yes, he is ambitious in this regard, but what’s wrong with that?" stated Lukashenko.

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. The meeting lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader’s limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting.

The Russian side was also represented by Presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit.

The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress made in the talks, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach an agreement.

On August 18, US President Donald Trump received Vladimir Zelensky, presidents of Finland and France Alexander Stubb and Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, and the head of the Italian government Giorgia Meloni.