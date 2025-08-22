Hamas says UN report on Gaza famine comes 'with significant delay'

CAIRO, August 22. /TASS/. The report released by the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) saying that Gaza is suffering from famine should have come out earlier, the Palestinian movement Hamas said in a statement.

"Hamas sees the declaration as extremely important, even though it was adopted with a significant delay as Gaza residents have been suffering the consequences of the enclave’s blockade for months," reads the statement posted on Telegram. In this regard, the movement called for an early "opening of all checkpoints on the border with the enclave and ensuring food, water, drug and fuel deliveries." Hamas also demanded the UN Security Council "take immediate action to end the Gaza blockade."

Earlier on Friday, the IPC for the first time described the food security situation in northern Gaza as famine. Also on Friday, UN Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop military operations in the Gaza Strip and allow humanitarian organizations to resume food and humanitarian aid supplies to the extent required.

However, the Israeli Foreign Ministry slammed the report as fabricated and based on Hamas lies. The ministry claimed that over 100,000 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered Gaza since the start of the war.