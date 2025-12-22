CIS leaders note importance of strengthening cultural dialogue — Uzbekistan's leader

ST. PETERSBURG, December 22. /TASS/. The CIS leaders stressed the importance of strengthening cultural dialogue, preserving historical heritage and developing humanitarian cooperation during their visit to the Hermitage, the press service of Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev said in a statement.

According to it, the heads of the CIS states visited the exposition of artistic silver, as well as the Alexander, Picket and Coat of Arms Halls. The leaders were especially impressed by the Golden Storeroom with works of precious metals and the Pavilion Hall of the Small Hermitage with the legendary mechanical clock Peacock.

"During the visit, the importance of strengthening cultural dialogue, preserving historical heritage and developing humanitarian cooperation between the Commonwealth states was emphasized," the statement said.

Mirziyoyev took part in an informal meeting of the CIS leaders. Presidents of Russia Vladimir Putin, Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov also participated. During the meeting, the main results of the joint work this year were summed up and priorities for the coming year were outlined, the leaders exchanged views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda.