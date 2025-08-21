Poland lodges protest with Russia over fall off UAV in its eastern region

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Polish Foreign Ministry has sent a note of protest to the Russian side in connection with the fall of a drone in the east of the country, according to a post on the website of the Foreign Ministry.

The Polish authorities groundlessly accuse Russia of what they say was a "deliberate provocation" and violation of "obligations to respect the sovereignty of Poland."

On August 20, police reported an explosion at about 2:00 a.m. local time (+2 GMT) in a cornfield in the village of Osiny, Lublin Voivodeship, in eastern Poland. The blast wave smashed windows in nearby houses. No one was hurt. An official of the regional prosecutor's office noted that the investigation has not yet been able to establish the manufacturer or type of the drone that fell in a corn field 100 km from the border with Belarus. Nevertheless, Defense Minister Wladislaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, without presenting evidence, claimed that the drone was Russian.