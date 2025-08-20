Interim Syrian president to delay parliamentary elections — TV

TUNIS, August 20. /TASS/. Syria’s President for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa intends to postpone elections to the People's Council (unicameral parliament) over the situation in the country, Al Arabiya TV channel reported quoting sources in the transitional government.

Al Arabiya said that al-Sharaa has already postponed the approval of the charter of the People's Council and is expected "to postpone the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 15-20."

The sources said that these steps are related to "the events taking place in the Suwayda area southeast of Damascus, as well as disagreements with the [Kurdish coalition] Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which controls a significant territory in northeastern Syria."

The interim government dissolved the Syrian People's Council on January 29. On June 13, Al-Sharaa established the Supreme Committee for elections to the Council. At the end of July, the committee prepared the final draft of the electoral system for the formation of a new convocation of parliament.