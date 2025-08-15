Hungarian expert believes Trump is ready to compromise with Putin

BUDAPEST, August 15. /TASS/. Endre Simo, head of the non-governmental organization Hungarian Peace Circle believes that US President Donald Trump is ready to compromise with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin because the two leaders are meeting in conditions where Moscow has not changed its goals regarding Ukraine.

Simo recalled the words of the Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov that in Moscow’s position "nothing has changed."

"The fact that Trump agreed to a meeting under such circumstances proves that he is ready for a certain compromise," the expert said.

However, Simo believes that "Trump's attempt to achieve a ceasefire is clearly doomed to failure until NATO stops military support for [Vladimir] Zelensky."

"It would be a huge mistake for Russia to agree to a ceasefire without receiving anything in return," the head of the Hungarian NGO stressed.

Therefore, he admits that a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict can only be achieved in the distant future.

"From the meeting between Putin and Trump in Anchorage, I expect a greater step forward in bilateral relations than in establishing peace in Ukraine. Control over Ukraine is still in the hands of a man who has absolutely no idea why this happened and - what's even worse - does not want to acknowledge the facts because this would mean losing power," Simo noted.

Nevertheless, the fact that the United States has taken a more balanced position on the events in Ukraine is encouraging.

"While the British, French and Germans are still deluding themselves that they can win and must support Zelensky to the last drop of Ukrainian blood, Trump is beginning to understand that reality limits desires and the later you realize this, the worse it is," the head of the Hungarian Peace Circle said.