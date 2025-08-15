Pentagon chief heading for Anchorage

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 15. /TASS/. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth is heading for Anchorage where talks between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will be held later in the day.

The Defense Secretary is heading for Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, a combined US Air Force and Army installation in Anchorage, Alaska, which will host the talks, the Pentagon said.

The base is located some 16 kilometers from Anchorage.

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine is also on his way to Anchorage.

The upcoming meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump is scheduled for August 15 at the joint US Air Force and Army base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders will focus on discussing the Ukrainian settlement. They will also consider bilateral economic cooperation during the talks.