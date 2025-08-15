MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Ukraine will deploy additional forces to reinforce its positions near Dobropolye and in other areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Vladimir Zelensky said.

"The frontline, including the Pokrovsk area, <…> Dobropolye area. Today, we’ve decided to reinforce this and other areas in the Donetsk region," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian media reported on August 12 that the situation near Dobropolye, Mirnograd, and Krasnoarmeisk (known as Pokrovsk in Ukraine) has deteriorated dramatically for the Ukrainian army. According to TASS sources in Russian law enforcement, Russian forces have cut off a road linking Krasnoarmeisk and Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Ukrainian commander-in-chief Syrsky said on the same day that additional troops had been sent to Dobropolye.

According to publications in the Western media, under a potential peace plan, Ukraine will have to pull its forces out of the DPR. Zelensky, however, says he will not do that.