Trump treats Putin as equal, ignores Canada, Europe — Canadian daily

NEW YORK, August 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he considers him an equal leader, in contrast to politicians in Europe and Canada, whose opinions he does not particularly listen to regarding the upcoming summit, the Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail has said.

According to the daily for the last almost 80 years, there was something called "the West": a group of democratic and relatively open countries that traded with each other, shared similar views and were like-minded. Now this state of things is no more. The main champion of the West - the United States - has effectively dissolved this association. On Friday, a pair of new like-minded people will meet in Alaska: US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the article says.

The newspaper recalled that the so-called coalition of the willing, which includes the leaders of Europe and Canada, organized a virtual meeting to support Ukraine a few days before the US-Russia summit, during which they tried in vain to convey to Trump the once unified position of Western countries on the Ukrainian conflict. But the US president is very much in the mood for communication with Putin. He shows his admiration and treats the Russian leader, and not the leaders of [US] allied countries, as an equal, The Globe and Mail believes.

The presidents of Russia and the US will meet in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15. On August 14, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that the meeting between Putin and Trump would begin at 10:30 p.m. Moscow time (GMT +3), and would open with a one-on-one conversation. According to him, the central topic of the meeting would be the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, but the presidents will also touch on broader tasks for ensuring peace and security, as well as current and most pressing international and regional issues. These will be the first face-to-face talks between the two heads of state since June 2021, when Vladimir Putin met with then-Washington administration leader Joe Biden in Geneva. Putin will be the first Russian leader in history to visit Alaska.