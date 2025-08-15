EU foreign ministers to discuss 19th anti-Russian sanctions package on August 29-30

BRUSSELS, August 15. /TASS/. EU foreign ministers will discuss the 19th package of sanctions against Russia at an informal meeting in Copenhagen on August 29-30, and this discussion will "certainly be influenced" by the results of the Russia-US summit in Anchorage, a source in one of the diplomatic missions in Brussels told TASS.

"A detailed discussion of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia will take place on August 29-30 in Copenhagen, where the next Gymnich (the format of informal meetings of EU foreign ministers held twice a year - TASS) will be held," the diplomat noted.

He was commenting on a statement from representative of the European Commission (EC) Ariana Podesta about the EC's intention to adopt the 19th package of sanctions against Russia "as early as September."

"A consensus from all EU countries is needed to approve each new package of sanctions, and the results of the US-Russia summit will certainly influence the mood of the member states," he said.

According to him, the EU foreign policy service "has not yet presented the community countries with a draft of the next sanctions package."

"It is very likely that this will happen on the eve of the ministerial meeting in the next two weeks, but in any case, it is still somewhat premature to talk about the timing of the approval of the 19th package, since consensus is needed for this," he noted.

The diplomat declined to comment on the possible content of the new sanctions package, but noted that if the European Commission wants to adopt it in just a month, the measures proposed in it should be "sufficiently problem-free" for EU countries so that the discussion of the document "does not get bogged down for months in the Coreper (the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU, which prepares drafts of all ministerial decisions for the EU Council), as happened with the 18th package.