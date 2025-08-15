Alaska summit to be victory for Russia even without progress on Ukraine — New York Times

NEW YORK, August 15. /TASS/. The meeting of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday will bring Russia a diplomatic victory, even if there is no progress on Ukraine, The New York Times reported.

The very fact of the negotiations is already pulling Moscow out of international isolation and giving it a chance to influence Trump personally. The summit also split NATO and postponed the introduction of new sanctions against Moscow. Two weeks ago, Trump threatened restrictions if Russia did not agree to a truce, but now the pressure has eased.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday that the meeting between Putin and Trump will be opened by a one-on-one conversation, in which, besides the leaders, only interpreters will participate. According to him, the central topic of the meeting will be the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, but Putin and Trump will also touch upon "broader tasks to ensure peace and security, as well as current and most pressing international and regional issues.".