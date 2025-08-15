MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. One Russian-American summit is unlikely to be able to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, these negotiations will be the first, but not the last, former Verkhovna Rada member and expert of the Other Ukraine movement Spiridon Kilinkarov said ahead of the meeting of the heads of state.

"It is unlikely that this conflict will be resolved in one meeting. I think it's obvious. And, probably, there will be a number of more meetings. This cannot be simply settled in the format of exclusively direct negotiations," he told TASS.

According to Kilinkarov, some consultations between US President Donald Trump and his Western and European allies may follow. "Why do I think that? Because I see how European politicians are trying to put pressure on Donald Trump. And I think this is their sign of uncertainty about Trump's future actions. They do it publicly," he explained.

The Europeans, he continued, would love to disrupt the Alaska summit, but "they are very cautious about criticizing Trump. They've learned a little bit about working with Trump. They understand how emotional Trump is and how he might react to a direct attempt to publicly attack him. [French President Emmanuel] Macron, for example, tried to do this. Do you remember his visit to Greenland? And how did it end? In the end, Trump severed him from all global processes, he consults with the Germans, he consults with the British, with [Vladimir] Zelensky," Kilinkarov said.

Nevertheless, the expert stressed, they can create an unfavorable background for the meeting.

Commenting on Zelensky's behavior on the eve of the summit, the expert pointed out that he "found himself in a very difficult situation. When he finds himself in a very difficult situation, you have to stay close to MI6. It is no coincidence that Zelensky's every trip to Europe ends, as a rule, in London. That was the case, by the way, during the scandal in the Oval Office - he also flew to London, and today he is in London," he said, noting that the British are in charge of everything at the operational management level.

About the summit

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Alaska on August 15. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin expects that the next meeting between Putin and Trump will take place on the Russian territory, Ushakov stressed.