LONDON, August 15. /TASS/. The West should realize that Ukraine has lost the war against Russia, said Daily Telegraph columnist Sherelle Jacobs.

"It is time to put outrage, passion and wishful thinking aside and face facts: in what may well go down in history as the West’s gravest foreign policy failing of the 21st century, Ukraine has lost the war against Russia," the column says.

"The conflict is likely to come to an end sooner rather than later," and on favorable terms for Russia. "Britain must accept that the Ukraine war is all but over," Jacobs writes.

In her opinion, Europe's outrage over this is not without hypocrisy, as the reason for this situation was not only a change in the US position, but also "Europe's disastrous refusal to invest in its own defence."

The columnist urges London to "prepare for an even bigger brewing conflict" in a world that is becoming more and more dangerous.