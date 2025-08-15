MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky will sabotage any steps towards peace to continue to remain in power under the pretext of hostilities, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) non-factional deputy Artyom Dmytruk said ahead of a summit between the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"Any serious peace process deprives Zelensky of the main thing - a reason to hold power under the pretext of war. This is a threat to him, so he will try to sabotage any real steps towards peace, hiding behind slogans and loud statements," he told TASS.

Elections are not held in Ukraine due to martial law. Zelensky's presidential term officially expired on May 20, 2024, but he is doing everything possible to remain in power.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that the central subject of the summit will be the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

"Any meeting of the world leaders that talks about ending the war and establishing peace is a chance. And as a person whose people are enslaved and dying every day, I look for a chance for peace in any such meeting and pray for it," Dmytruk said.

Dmytruk is an independent deputy who advocates, in particular, for the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church. He said that the Security Service tried to kill him and tortured him. In August 2024, he left the country.