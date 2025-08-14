MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting between the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in Alaska, will be a survival test for Vladimir Zelensky, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) deputy Artyom Dmytruk said.

"What will this summit mean for Zelensky? For Zelensky, it will be a new survival test," he said.

"If the superpowers’ leaders the agree on the future architecture of the world, Zelensky's role will become secondary and even unnecessary."

Dmytruk is an independent deputy who advocates, in particular, for the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church. He said that the Security Service tried to kill him and tortured him. In August 2024, he left the country.

According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the central theme of the summit will be the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. Zelensky and representatives of the European countries are not expected to participate.