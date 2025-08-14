Iran working with Russia, China to prevent European sanctions — top diplomat

DUBAI, August 14. /TASS/. The Iranian authorities are cooperating with Russian and Chinese representatives to prevent the EU from imposing sanctions on Tehran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"We are working with Moscow and Beijing to avoid possible European sanctions," the Al Hadath TV channel quoted Araghchi as saying without providing further details.

Earlier, the Axios news outlet reported, citing sources, that the US, UK, Germany, and France had agreed to set the end of August 2025 as the deadline to conclude a nuclear deal with Iran. Otherwise, the European troika plans to launch a snapback mechanism that will reinstate UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran, which were lifted under the 2015 agreement. On August 6, Araghchi noted that the consequences of activating this mechanism for Iran have been greatly exaggerated.