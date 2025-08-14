Trump hopes to meet with Putin, Zelensky soon after Alaska summit

WASHINGTON, August 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that a trilateral meeting on Ukraine involving himself, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and Vladimir Zelensky could be held shortly after the summit in Anchorage scheduled for August 15.

"I would say that tomorrow (on August 15 - TASS), all I want to do is set the table for the next meeting, which should happen shortly," the US leader said, commenting on his upcoming talks with Putin in Anchorage on Friday. "I'd like to see it (the next meeting - TASS) happen very quickly, very shortly after this meeting. I'd like to see it actually happen, maybe in Alaska, where we [can] just stay, because it's so much easier," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I think it's going to be very interesting. We're going to find out where everybody stands," the US leader emphasized, speaking about the summit in Anchorage. He reiterated his belief that he could clarify the prospects for the Ukrainian settlement "in the first two minutes, three minutes, four minutes" of the Russian-US summit and understand "whether or not we're going to have a good meeting or a bad meeting." "If it's a bad meeting, it'll end very quickly, and if it's a good meeting, we're going to end up getting peace in the pretty near future," Trump noted.