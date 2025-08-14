Oil supplies to Hungary halted due to Kiev forces’ strikes on Druzhba pipeline — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, August 14. /TASS/. Oil supplies to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline have been interrupted after the Ukrainian armed forces attacked a delivery measuring station in the Bryansk region, Russia has informed its partners that repair work is underway there, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto announced after a telephone conversation with Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin.

"Yesterday, Ukraine attacked the oil pipeline to Hungary several times. Today, we discussed the situation with [First] Deputy Energy Minister of Russia Pavel Sorokin. He told us that repair work is ongoing, so there is a high probability that oil supplies to Hungary will resume tomorrow," Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page.

Szijjarto noted that the security of his country's energy supply "is a matter of sovereignty." "Therefore, anyone who attacks the security of our energy supply, in fact, attacks our sovereignty," the minister stressed.

On August 13, Szijjarto reported that "at night Ukraine attacked an important delivery measuring station of the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Bryansk region of Russia with drones." According to him, Druzhba is used to supply oil from Russia to Hungary and "plays a key role in the country's energy security." In this regard, Szijjarto demanded that Ukraine stop attacks on Russian facilities used to supply energy resources to Hungary.