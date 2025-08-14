Belarus develops system of protection from UAVs using radio jamming

MINSK, August 14. /TASS/. Belarusian experts have developed the Aero system, a cutting-edge solution for countering unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) through advanced radio monitoring and jamming techniques, the State Military-Industrial Committee announced.

Created by JSC KB Radar, the leading company within the Radar Systems holding, the Aero VHF radio monitoring and jamming system is designed to detect and neutralize control and navigation signals of both multicopter and fixed-wing UAVs. Additionally, it can generate disinformation to disrupt satellite navigation systems. Beyond its primary functions, the system is equipped with a radar capable of detecting UAVs operating in radio silence mode, enhancing its operational versatility.

Key features of the Aero complex include an extensive frequency range from 100 to 6,000 MHz and impressive operational reach. It can detect and determine the direction of UAVs at distances of up to 50 kilometers, while its radio suppression capabilities extend up to 40 kilometers.

The press service emphasized that the Aero system offers a reliable and effective means of countering the evolving threats posed by modern unmanned aerial vehicles.