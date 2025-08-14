US to soften rhetoric on India's import of Russian oil after Alaska meeting — source

NEW DELHI, August 14. /TASS/. India does not rule out that after the meeting between Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Washington's rhetoric regarding New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil may soften, while US tariffs on Indian imports may be reduced, a source in the Indian government told TASS.

"If both countries (Russia and the US - TASS) come to some rapprochement, the Americans' rhetoric regarding India's oil purchases will probably soften, which will open a window for us to have a dialogue with them. They may also lower their tariffs," he said.

India will be closely watching the Putin-Trump meeting and its results, the source stressed. "If the two leaders hold talks, it is better for the whole world. We have always said that this is not the time for war but for diplomacy. This is why if any dialogue leads to peace and stability, it is good for the whole world, for the region, and for peace in general," he said.

"We will closely monitor what happens there (in Alaska - TASS), the results of this meeting," the source concluded.

On August 8, Trump announced that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

The US administration has imposed additional tariffs of 25% on India in connection with its purchase of Russian oil. Along with the US' decision to impose a 25% tariff on Indian goods taken earlier, the tariff for the South Asian republic will now total 50%. The Indian Foreign Ministry called the move unfair.