Trump voiced concern that having Zelensky at Alaska talks could derail them — newspaper

NEW YORK, August 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump was concerned that Vladimir Zelensky could derail talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict if he participated in the Russia-US summit set to take place in Alaska on August 15, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to them, European officials initially pushed for their and Kiev’s involvement in the Alaska talks, proposing that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Zelensky be present. However, that idea was nixed after the August 13 phone call between Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as the US leader was worried about the potential consequences of Zelensky’s presence at the summit.

Trump agreed to brief Zelensky and then European leaders on the outcomes of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Wall Street Journal’s sources added.

NBC News, in turn, reported, citing sources, that the US president had told Zelensky and allies that at the Friday meeting with Putin, he would discuss a ceasefire for Ukraine instead of "any possible divisions of territory."

Earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot specified that the US leader had stated in a video conference with European leaders that Washington was determined to contribute to ensuring security guarantees for Ukraine developed by the coalition of those willing to support Kiev. According to the top diplomat, Trump also said that "talks on territorial issues will be held only in Vladimir Zelensky’s presence" at a meeting that would be held after the Russia-US summit in Alaska.

Merz initiated a series of virtual meetings on Ukraine on August 13. The German chancellor first contacted Ukraine's closest European allies to discuss further consultations with Trump. After that, a video conference took place that involved the US leader and Vice President JD Vance. Later, Merz discussed the outcome of the consultations with members of the so-called Coalition of the Willing.