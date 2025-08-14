ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 14. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting between the Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, may seriously change the situation both in the special military operation zone and globally, a Russian lawmaker told TASS.

"[The Putin-Trump] summit may dramatically change the situation in the entire world, including in this war [the special military operation]. Because the term ‘special military operation’ is not only about the war but also about politics," said Alexander Boroday, a State Duma, or lower house of parliament, member and commander of the 7th Assault Brigade of Russia’s Volunteer Corps in the special military operation zone.

The summit between the Russian and US leaders will be held in Alaska on August 15. Putin’s previous visit to the United States took place in 2015.

The sides agreed to organize a meeting between the leaders after US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow on August 6, when he was received by the Russian president. On August 8, Trump said that he hoped to meet with Putin in Alaska in a week. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin, in his words, expects that the two leaders will meet in Russia’s territory after their talks in Alaska.