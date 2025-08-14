Ukraine’s ex-PM hails Putin-Trump meeting as breakthrough

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov has welcomed the upcoming meeting between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, as a breakthrough.

"First of all, I would like to say that the meeting as such is a breakthrough. The very fact of such a meeting, which seemed impossible a couple of weeks ago. So, let us refrain from expecting too much of it but will simply state that this is a meeting between two most serious world leaders whom peace in Ukraine, and not only in Ukraine, but in the whole of the world, depends on," he told TASS.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hopes to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin, in his words, expects that the two leaders will meet in Russia’s territory after their talks in Alaska.