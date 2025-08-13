Ukraine received one million shells in 2025 under Czech initiative — agency

PRAGUE, August 13. /TASS/. This year, Ukraine received one million of large-caliber shells, purchased by Western countries in third states as part of Prague’s initiative, the CTK news agency reported citing Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

The minister made the announcement following an online meeting of Western leaders, whose countries make up the 'Coalition of the Willing,' which supports Kiev.

"I can announce that, by now, we have delivered one million large-caliber shells to Ukraine this year thanks to the Czech initiative," the agency quoted the premier as saying.

In 2024, Kiev received 1.5 million shells under the Czech initiative. This year, it is planned to deliver 1.8 million shells.

The Czech Republic put forward the idea after February 24, 2022. By now, around 20 countries have joined it.