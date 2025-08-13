Trump says US to contribute to providing security guarantees to Kiev — top French diplomat

PARIS, August 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said during a video conference with European leaders that Washington will contribute to providing security guarantees to Ukraine, developed by a "coalition of the willing" to provide assistance to Kiev, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

"At today's meeting with Ukraine and its allies, President Trump clearly stated that <...> the US will contribute to the security guarantees prepared by the 'coalition of the willing' formed by France, the UK, and Germany," the top diplomat wrote on his X page.

According to Barrot, Trump noted that "negotiations on territorial issues will only be conducted in the presence of Vladimir Zelensky" at a meeting that he believes will follow the Russia-US summit.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the US president intends to seek a ceasefire in Ukraine at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

On Wednesday, a series of online meetings on Ukraine took place at the initiative of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The German chancellor first contacted Ukraine's closest European allies for preliminary discussions on further consultations with Trump. This was followed by a conference call with the US president and US Vice President JD Vance. Afterwards, the German chancellor discussed the results of these discussions with the so-called coalition of the willing.