Trump says may raise cyberattacks topic with Putin

WASHINGTON, August 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has not ruled out that he will raise the topic of hacker attacks at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

"I guess I could," he told reporters while visiting the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, when asked if he intended to discuss allegations in the American media that Russia could allegedly be involved in hacking the electronic database of U.S. courts.

Trump also admitted that the United States itself carries out hacking attacks.

"They [Russia] hack in. That's what they do. They're good at it. We're good at it. We're actually better at it," he said.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis during the summit. Ushakov also said that "the economic interests of Russia and the United States intersect in Alaska and the Arctic," and "prospects for the implementation of large-scale and mutually beneficial projects are being viewed."

The Kremlin expects that the next meeting between Putin and Trump will take place on the Russian territory, Ushakov said.