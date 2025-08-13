MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Former Verkhovna Rada member and expert of the Other Ukraine movement, Spiridon Kilinkarov, has expressed his skepticism about engaging in dialogue with Ukraine's current authorities to achieve peace. He stated, "There is no point in conducting a dialogue with this regime. It must be completely dismantled. Those involved in orchestrating this war and responsible for the thousands of victims must face not only political but also criminal accountability for everything that has transpired in the country."

During a press conference at TASS as part of the Battle for Truth forum, Kilinkarov emphasized that if the current Ukrainian leadership remains in power, they will continue to violate the Constitution.

He highlighted the severity of their violations, asserting, "The crimes committed against their own people, in breach of Ukraine’s Constitution, are at the core of the issue." Kilinkarov criticized the systemic disregard for the fundamental law of the state with the tacit approval of Western allies.

He further pointed out, "This is all supported, among other things, by Western partners who, driven by their political interests, enable the Ukrainian side to proceed with these violations.".