Zelensky says will talk to Trump after Alaska summit

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said that he plans to have a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump after the Russian-US summit in Alaska.

"Trump suggested to me that, following the Alaska meeting, we would be in contact to discuss the results and outline our next steps," he said after video talks with Trump and European leaders.

On August 8, Trump announced that he was looking forward to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. The plans for the talks were then confirmed by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov. According to him, the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin expects the next meeting between Putin and Trump to take place on Russian territory, Ushakov added.