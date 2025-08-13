Iranian president slams Netanyahu’s pledge to help resolve Iran’s water problems

DUBAI, August 13. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian lambasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks about the Jewish state’s readiness to help the Islamic Republic in resolving its water supply problems.

"A regime that deprives Gaza of water and food now says it will bring water to Iran? A mirage, nothing more," he wrote on the X social network.

The day before, the Israeli premier recorded a video address to the people of Iran, in which he called upon the Iranians to rise up and stage a revolt against the Islamic Republic, pledging them assistance in resolving water supply issues. In Netanyahu’s words, Iran is experiencing severe water shortages, and the Jewish state could help Iranians to reprocess and desalinate water.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.