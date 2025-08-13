Russia takes strong position ahead of Putin-Trump meeting — former US legislator

WASHINGTON, August 13. /TASS/. Moscow takes a strong position ahead of the meeting of Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on August 15 in Alaska, a retired US Army colonel and former member of the Senate of the Virginia legislature, Richard H. Black, has told TASS.

"No one knows what will happen in Alaska this week, but this much is clear: Russia has overpowered the depleted forces of Ukraine; Putin will attend the talks in a position of strength," Black noted, commenting on the prospects of the upcoming summit. The expert explained the refusal to invite representatives of Ukraine to the meeting in Alaska by the fact that "President Trump does not like Mr. Zelensky".

He drew attention to the steady advance of Russian troops, emphasizing that the Ukrainian "defensive line is buckling."

"Ukraine expects to lose territory, but the success of bilateral talks will turn on where the proposed boundaries are drawn. Many issues must be resolved, and Russia will insist that peace be permanent - not merely a pause for Ukraine to rearm as it did under the Minsk Accords in 2014-2015," the expert emphasized, noting that, despite the general desire to resolve the conflict, "the domestic politics of Ukraine and Western Europe may still prevent peace."

"President Trump sincerely wants the war to end. Nonetheless, the matter may still be decided on the field of battle," he stated. Black noted that Trump "wanted to end the Ukraine war quickly, but that could not be accomplished without totally blocking Ukraine’s access to US satellite intelligence, Starlink geolocation, money, arms, and equipment." At the same time, according to Black, the American leader compromised with the "hawks" in the US Congress at the stage of agreeing on the bill to reduce government spending. The hardliners "pressured [him] to continue supporting" Ukraine, which "forced the war to drag on."

On August 8, Trump said that he expected to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. Then, plans for the talks were confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov. According to him, the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peace settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin expects the next meeting between Putin and Trump to take place on Russian territory, Ushakov emphasized.