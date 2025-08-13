Trump intends to seek ceasefire in Ukraine at Russia-US summit — Macron

PARIS, August 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump intends to seek a ceasefire in Ukraine at the summit in Alaska on August 15, French leader Emmanuel Macron said following an online meeting with European leaders and Trump.

"The main goal of the US president at the meeting with the Russian president in Alaska is to ask for a ceasefire," Macron said in a speech broadcast on the Elysee Palace's X page.

The French leader also reiterated the European position that territorial issues should only be discussed with Ukraine's participation. "There were no discussions about the exchange of territories (at the online meeting with Trump - TASS)," the French leader pointed out.

Speaking about the possibility of new sanctions, Macron said that "nothing is ruled out."

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz organized an online meeting of European heads of state and government on Ukraine, which was also attended by Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, who arrived in Berlin. According to the DPA news agency, the goal was to find common ground with Trump before his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.