Ukrainian lawmaker sees possibility of military coup in Ukraine after Russia-US summit

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. In the wake of the meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Vladimir Zelensky may be ousted in a military coup, Ukrainian lawmaker Anna Skorokhod said.

"The third option <...> is a military coup, which is now being talked about, <...> and the temporary rule of the military, who will sign all peace agreements. For some time, there will be a transitional government, and then everyone will go to the polls," she said.

However, she said that the first two options were more likely - the signing of a peace deal by Zelensky or the new parliament speaker, with subsequent elections. At the same time, she warned that the Ukrainians will have to brace for tough decisions.

The Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, are expected to meet in Alaska on August 15. On August 8, Trump said that the United States was studying the issue of territories "for which fighting has been going on for three and a half years" and was counting on "some kind of exchange." Zelensky said on August 9 that the answer to Ukraine’s territorial question already is in the country’s Constitution and "no one will deviate from this.".