Europe, Ukraine on edge ahead of Russia-US summit — European Parliament member

BERLIN, August 13. /TASS/. Europe and Ukraine are uneasy ahead of the August 15 meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States, and with good reason, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Security and Defense, said.

"The tension in Kiev is palpable, as no one knows how all this will end. And there is a lot of angst in Europe too," she told Germany’s RTL and NTV broadcasters. "And they have every reason to be concerned because the duo that is meeting is capable of deciding the future of Ukraine, and consequently, the entire Europe. So there are some nerves," the politician added.

She pointed out that the situation was forcing the Europeans to action. Strack-Zimmermann noted that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz planned to host an online meeting on the Ukraine issue on August 13, which is expected to involve US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky along with EU heads of state and government.

Participating in various stages of the talks will be the leaders of Germany, Finland, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump, US Vice President JD Vance, and Zelensky. According to the DPA news agency, the goal is for the EU to find common ground with Trump ahead of his Alaska meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

First, Merz plans to contact Ukraine's closest European allies; after that, a conference call with Trump and Vance will be held. Later, the German chancellor intends to discuss the outcomes with members of the so-called Coalition of the Willing.

Trump announced on August 8 that he expected to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov later confirmed plans for such talks. According to him, the leaders will focus on options for a long-term peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis. The Kremlin expects that the next meeting between Putin and Trump will take place in Russia, Ushakov added.