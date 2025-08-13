Kiev ready to discuss any kind of ceasefire, sees truce as foundational to peace talks

ROME, August 13. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is ready to discuss a ceasefire, including an air truce, to spearhead real peace talks, аdviser to Vladimir Zelensky’s office Mikhail Podolyak said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

According to him, "Ukraine is ready to discuss this scenario," considering it "as the first step toward establishing realistic negotiating positions." "Any ceasefire, particularly a comprehensive one, is a starting point for a proper beginning of negotiations," he said, reiterating the US proposal of a complete ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump said on August 8 that he hopes to hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The meeting does not involve the participation of Vladimir Zelensky or European representatives but Trump vowed to later inform them of the talks’ results.